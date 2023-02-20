Now that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s volume has hit 0.59 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $20.19, up 1.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.59 and dropped to $20.18 before settling in for the closing price of $20.20. Over the past 52 weeks, OCSL has traded in a range of $17.25-$22.38.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.90%. With a float of $72.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.08 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.10, operating margin of +28.53, and the pretax margin is +11.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is 4.97%, while institutional ownership is 35.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 13,407. In this transaction President of this company bought 680 shares at a rate of $19.72, taking the stock ownership to the 37,979 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 30, when Company’s Director bought 3,800 for $6.96, making the entire transaction worth $26,448. This insider now owns 23,000 shares in total.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.59) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.45 while generating a return on equity of 2.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 15.09% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s (OCSL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)

The latest stats from [Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, OCSL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.45 million was inferior to 0.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s (OCSL) raw stochastic average was set at 71.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.85. The third major resistance level sits at $21.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.87.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.58 billion has total of 77,080K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 262,520 K in contrast with the sum of 29,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 79,180 K and last quarter income was 13,170 K.