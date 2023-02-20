Now that San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s volume has hit 0.77 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $10.04, down -0.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.2299 and dropped to $9.8346 before settling in for the closing price of $10.15. Over the past 52 weeks, SJT has traded in a range of $6.12-$15.43.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 16.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 384.90%. With a float of $44.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.61 million.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +95.60 while generating a return on equity of 816.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 384.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s (SJT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38

Technical Analysis of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)

The latest stats from [San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, SJT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.52 million was inferior to 0.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s (SJT) raw stochastic average was set at 31.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.45. The third major resistance level sits at $10.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.48.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 459.25 million has total of 46,609K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 37,620 K in contrast with the sum of 35,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 21,360 K and last quarter income was 21,110 K.