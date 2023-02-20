Now that Zedge Inc.’s volume has hit 89435.0, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Zedge Inc. (AMEX: ZDGE) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $2.95, down -4.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.99 and dropped to $2.62 before settling in for the closing price of $2.84. Over the past 52 weeks, ZDGE has traded in a range of $1.62-$7.53.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 21.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.20%. With a float of $12.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 93 employees.

Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Zedge Inc. is 9.50%, while institutional ownership is 22.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 11, was worth 9,089. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,358 shares at a rate of $2.71, taking the stock ownership to the 7,234 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Director bought 645 for $5.30, making the entire transaction worth $3,421. This insider now owns 171,886 shares in total.

Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zedge Inc. (AMEX: ZDGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Zedge Inc.’s (ZDGE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zedge Inc. (ZDGE)

Zedge Inc. (AMEX: ZDGE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.1 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 47252.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Zedge Inc.’s (ZDGE) raw stochastic average was set at 68.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.92 in the near term. At $3.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.18.

Zedge Inc. (AMEX: ZDGE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 41.28 million has total of 14,250K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 26,550 K in contrast with the sum of 9,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,900 K and last quarter income was -170 K.