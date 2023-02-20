Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) is expecting 47.25% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $4.27, up 6.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.63 and dropped to $4.18 before settling in for the closing price of $4.27. Over the past 52 weeks, OLMA has traded in a range of $2.00-$6.08.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -188.80%. With a float of $37.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.04 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 73 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 806,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $4.03, taking the stock ownership to the 3,913,676 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER sold 5,253 for $4.75, making the entire transaction worth $24,952. This insider now owns 2,458 shares in total.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.77) by $0.2. This company achieved a return on equity of -22.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -188.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (OLMA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 17.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.2 million, its volume of 87220.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (OLMA) raw stochastic average was set at 80.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.73 in the near term. At $4.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.83.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 188.92 million has total of 40,455K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -71,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -22,720 K.