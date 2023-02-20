OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) kicked off at the price of $10.88: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.92. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.96 and dropped to $10.8001 before settling in for the closing price of $10.88. Within the past 52 weeks, OSW’s price has moved between $6.80 and $11.55.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 80.40%. With a float of $54.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.56 million.

In an organization with 2905 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -25.37, operating margin of -36.01, and the pretax margin is -47.28.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 95.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 160,709. In this transaction Director of this company sold 14,536 shares at a rate of $11.06, taking the stock ownership to the 481,628 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s Director sold 14,453 for $11.06, making the entire transaction worth $159,800. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -47.57 while generating a return on equity of -19.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Trading Performance Indicators

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 103.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s (OSW) raw stochastic average was set at 81.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.13. However, in the short run, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.96. Second resistance stands at $11.04. The third major resistance level sits at $11.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.64.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 869.75 million based on 92,475K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 144,030 K and income totals -68,520 K. The company made 162,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 5,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.