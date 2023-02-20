Recent developments with NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.87 cents.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.46, plunging -6.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.6699 and dropped to $4.26 before settling in for the closing price of $4.55. Within the past 52 weeks, NAOV’s price has moved between $4.16 and $27.20.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 49.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -35.10%. With a float of $1.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12 employees.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NanoVibronix Inc. is 0.63%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 12,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $0.60, making the entire transaction worth $23,828. This insider now owns 75,000 shares in total.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$4) by $1.6. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) Trading Performance Indicators

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22

Technical Analysis of NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV)

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.1 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, NanoVibronix Inc.’s (NAOV) raw stochastic average was set at 1.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 208.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 192.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.53 in the near term. At $4.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.99. The third support level lies at $3.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.07 million based on 1,400K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,700 K and income totals -14,280 K. The company made 100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -960 K in sales during its previous quarter.