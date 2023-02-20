Recent developments with Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.08 cents.

On February 17, 2023, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) opened at $350.64, higher 0.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $355.72 and dropped to $347.89 before settling in for the closing price of $351.93. Price fluctuations for ODFL have ranged from $231.31 to $381.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 11.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 56.50% at the time writing. With a float of $96.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 23663 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.11, operating margin of +29.40, and the pretax margin is +29.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Trucking industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is 12.59%, while institutional ownership is 76.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 7,036,400. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $351.82, taking the stock ownership to the 822,707 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Director sold 2,700 for $358.21, making the entire transaction worth $967,167. This insider now owns 5,818 shares in total.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.68) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +22.00 while generating a return on equity of 37.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.76% during the next five years compared to 30.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.18, a number that is poised to hit 2.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

The latest stats from [Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., ODFL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.7 million was inferior to 0.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.88.

During the past 100 days, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s (ODFL) raw stochastic average was set at 80.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $317.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $284.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $357.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $360.65. The third major resistance level sits at $365.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $349.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $344.99. The third support level lies at $342.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Key Stats

There are currently 110,482K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 39.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,260 M according to its annual income of 1,377 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,492 M and its income totaled 323,930 K.