Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) is 12.84% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on N/A, with Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) stock priced at N/A, up 1.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to N/A and dropped to N/A before settling in for the closing price of $19.58. REZI’s price has ranged from $14.95 to $27.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 5.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 456.60%. With a float of $143.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13300 employees.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Resideo Technologies Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,508,465. In this transaction President, ADI of this company sold 65,500 shares at a rate of $23.03, taking the stock ownership to the 155,081 shares.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 456.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Resideo Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI)

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.84 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Resideo Technologies Inc.’s (REZI) raw stochastic average was set at 54.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.10 in the near term. At $20.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.05. The third support level lies at $18.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.88 billion, the company has a total of 145,844K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,846 M while annual income is 242,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,618 M while its latest quarter income was 63,000 K.