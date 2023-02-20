Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 7,760 M

On February 17, 2023, Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) opened at $293.85, higher 0.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $297.835 and dropped to $293.79 before settling in for the closing price of $295.88. Price fluctuations for ROK have ranged from $190.08 to $299.40 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 4.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -31.20% at the time writing. With a float of $114.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.80 million.

In an organization with 26000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rockwell Automation Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 914,644. In this transaction SVP, CLO and Secretary of this company sold 3,178 shares at a rate of $287.80, taking the stock ownership to the 6,989 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s SVP, Intelligent Devices sold 4,534 for $290.49, making the entire transaction worth $1,317,092. This insider now owns 1,206 shares in total.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.88) by $0.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.70% during the next five years compared to 4.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 139.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.23, a number that is poised to hit 2.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.61 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.03.

During the past 100 days, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s (ROK) raw stochastic average was set at 98.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $273.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $241.01. However, in the short run, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $299.11. Second resistance stands at $300.49. The third major resistance level sits at $303.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $295.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $292.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $291.02.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Key Stats

There are currently 114,782K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,760 M according to its annual income of 932,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,981 M and its income totaled 384,000 K.