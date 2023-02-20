Satellogic Inc. (SATL) is expecting -41.83% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.13, plunging -8.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.13 and dropped to $2.99 before settling in for the closing price of $3.26. Within the past 52 weeks, SATL’s price has moved between $2.72 and $10.92.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.30%. With a float of $70.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 327 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -444.86, operating margin of -1618.67, and the pretax margin is -2777.80.

Satellogic Inc. (SATL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Scientific & Technical Instruments industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Satellogic Inc. is 16.12%, while institutional ownership is 44.60%.

Satellogic Inc. (SATL) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -2772.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL) Trading Performance Indicators

Satellogic Inc. (SATL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 54.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84

Technical Analysis of Satellogic Inc. (SATL)

Looking closely at Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), its last 5-days average volume was 74420.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 34839.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Satellogic Inc.’s (SATL) raw stochastic average was set at 10.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.39. However, in the short run, Satellogic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.08. Second resistance stands at $3.18. The third major resistance level sits at $3.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.80.

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 266.95 million based on 104,329K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,250 K and income totals -117,740 K.