SEI Investments Company (SEIC) last year’s performance of 1.40% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On February 17, 2023, SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) opened at $61.68, lower -0.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.02 and dropped to $60.85 before settling in for the closing price of $61.96. Price fluctuations for SEIC have ranged from $46.30 to $64.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.10% at the time writing. With a float of $110.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.20 million.

The firm has a total of 4371 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.22, operating margin of +23.78, and the pretax margin is +30.65.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SEI Investments Company is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 1,862,499. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 29,568 shares at a rate of $62.99, taking the stock ownership to the 8,783,649 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 37,566 for $63.59, making the entire transaction worth $2,388,802. This insider now owns 8,813,217 shares in total.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.8) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +23.92 while generating a return on equity of 24.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 13.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SEI Investments Company (SEIC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SEI Investments Company, SEIC], we can find that recorded value of 0.35 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, SEI Investments Company’s (SEIC) raw stochastic average was set at 82.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.49.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) Key Stats

There are currently 134,828K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,991 M according to its annual income of 475,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 456,590 K and its income totaled 112,220 K.