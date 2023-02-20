Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) volume exceeds 61559.0: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $1.95, down -4.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.01 and dropped to $1.90 before settling in for the closing price of $2.01. Over the past 52 weeks, SHPH has traded in a range of $1.35-$126.26.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -38.10%. With a float of $5.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.59 million.

The firm has a total of 2 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 26.30%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 29, was worth 13,437. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company sold 8,372 shares at a rate of $1.60, taking the stock ownership to the 1,085,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Director sold 4,366 for $1.60, making the entire transaction worth $7,007. This insider now owns 31,221 shares in total.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s (SHPH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21

Technical Analysis of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., SHPH], we can find that recorded value of 0.11 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s (SHPH) raw stochastic average was set at 11.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 152.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9800. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0500. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8300. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.7600.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 26.55 million has total of 13,603K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -1,152 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -998 K.