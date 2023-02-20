Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) average volume reaches $420.84K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On February 17, 2023, Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) opened at $1.13, lower -1.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.13 and dropped to $1.04 before settling in for the closing price of $1.08. Price fluctuations for SPIR have ranged from $0.86 to $2.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.00% at the time writing. With a float of $114.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 403 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.84, operating margin of -141.18, and the pretax margin is -43.38.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spire Global Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 36.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 6,688. In this transaction CLO and Corporate Secretary of this company sold 4,400 shares at a rate of $1.52, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s CLO and Corporate Secretary bought 4,400 for $1.14, making the entire transaction worth $5,014. This insider now owns 4,400 shares in total.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -44.52 while generating a return on equity of -9.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spire Global Inc. (SPIR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Looking closely at Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) raw stochastic average was set at 27.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1162, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2992. However, in the short run, Spire Global Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1133. Second resistance stands at $1.1667. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9867. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9333.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Key Stats

There are currently 140,012K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 158.09 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 43,380 K according to its annual income of -19,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20,420 K and its income totaled -21,810 K.