SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 71303.0

On February 17, 2023, SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX: SSY) opened at $1.19, lower -7.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.24 and dropped to $1.02 before settling in for the closing price of $1.14. Price fluctuations for SSY have ranged from $0.53 to $2.10 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -4.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -125.00% at the time writing. With a float of $4.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1376 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.92, operating margin of -12.92, and the pretax margin is -3.91.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SunLink Health Systems Inc. is 14.10%, while institutional ownership is 15.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 25,750. In this transaction CEO, Chairman and President of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $1.03, taking the stock ownership to the 543,343 shares.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -4.17 while generating a return on equity of -8.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -125.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX: SSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76

Technical Analysis of SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY)

Looking closely at SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX: SSY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.22 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 73845.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s (SSY) raw stochastic average was set at 55.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8159, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9864. However, in the short run, SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1866. Second resistance stands at $1.3232. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4065. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8834. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7468.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX: SSY) Key Stats

There are currently 7,032K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.22 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 41,340 K according to its annual income of -2,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,040 K and its income totaled -1,560 K.