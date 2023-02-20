Search
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

On February 17, 2023, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) opened at $2.72, higher 16.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.30 and dropped to $2.72 before settling in for the closing price of $2.73. Price fluctuations for TNYA have ranged from $1.64 to $15.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -320.00% at the time writing. With a float of $60.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.99 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 140 workers is very important to gauge.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 55.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 3,900,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,500,000 shares at a rate of $2.60, taking the stock ownership to the 11,370,274 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s Director bought 1,500,000 for $2.60, making the entire transaction worth $3,900,000. This insider now owns 11,370,274 shares in total.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.64) by -$0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -320.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA)

The latest stats from [Tenaya Therapeutics Inc., TNYA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.42 million was superior to 0.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s (TNYA) raw stochastic average was set at 80.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.64. The third major resistance level sits at $3.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.25.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) Key Stats

There are currently 41,375K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 207.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -72,720 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -30,696 K.

