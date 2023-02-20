Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

TENX (Tenax Therapeutics Inc.) dropped -0.60 at the last close: Is This Today's Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

On February 17, 2023, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) opened at $0.9221, lower -0.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.932 and dropped to $0.8901 before settling in for the closing price of $0.91. Price fluctuations for TENX have ranged from $0.89 to $17.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -20.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8 employees.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 9.10%, while institutional ownership is 16.30%.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$2.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$2.1) by -$0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -732.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -1.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)

Looking closely at Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.81 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s (TENX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 195.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 153.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1502, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.1276. However, in the short run, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9305. Second resistance stands at $0.9522. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9724. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8886, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8684. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8467.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Key Stats

There are currently 2,306K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.35 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -32,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -2,917 K.

