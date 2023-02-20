Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -11.88%

On February 17, 2023, Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) opened at $3.18, lower -3.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.18 and dropped to $2.98 before settling in for the closing price of $3.15. Price fluctuations for CURV have ranged from $2.59 to $9.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 14.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -222.20% at the time writing. With a float of $93.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2063 employees.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Torrid Holdings Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 84.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 28,174. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.82, taking the stock ownership to the 37,429 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s insider sold 2,775 for $7.34, making the entire transaction worth $20,368. This insider now owns 291,721 shares in total.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -222.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.20% during the next five years compared to -0.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Torrid Holdings Inc.’s (CURV) raw stochastic average was set at 17.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.15 in the near term. At $3.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.87. The third support level lies at $2.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) Key Stats

There are currently 103,660K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 316.07 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,279 M according to its annual income of -29,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 290,030 K and its income totaled 7,280 K.