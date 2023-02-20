Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) posted a 0.09% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

February 17, 2023, Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS) trading session started at the price of $11.67, that was -3.84% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.75 and dropped to $11.10 before settling in for the closing price of $11.73. A 52-week range for TGS has been $4.58 – $12.78.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 64.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 327.40%. With a float of $152.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.35 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 829 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.35, operating margin of +36.37, and the pretax margin is +38.75.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is 51.00%, while institutional ownership is 2.30%.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.24) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +24.11 while generating a return on equity of 22.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 327.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.04 and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.26 million, its volume of 0.22 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.’s (TGS) raw stochastic average was set at 74.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.65 in the near term. At $12.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.35.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS) Key Stats

There are 150,552K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.61 billion. As of now, sales total 934,250 K while income totals 219,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 232,140 K while its last quarter net income were 35,370 K.

