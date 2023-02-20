Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.17 million

On February 17, 2023, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) opened at $12.35, higher 3.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.84 and dropped to $12.35 before settling in for the closing price of $12.31. Price fluctuations for UVE have ranged from $8.29 to $13.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.10% at the time writing. With a float of $27.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.60 million.

The firm has a total of 1047 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. is 9.60%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 191,273. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,861 shares at a rate of $11.34, taking the stock ownership to the 523,672 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $10.17, making the entire transaction worth $30,510. This insider now owns 13,337 shares in total.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$2.45) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +1.82 while generating a return on equity of 4.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Universal Insurance Holdings Inc., UVE], we can find that recorded value of 0.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s (UVE) raw stochastic average was set at 96.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.14. The third major resistance level sits at $13.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.97.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) Key Stats

There are currently 30,513K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 388.41 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,122 M according to its annual income of 20,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 312,810 K and its income totaled -72,280 K.