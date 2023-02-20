UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) plunged -2.52 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $3.93, down -2.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.94 and dropped to $3.79 before settling in for the closing price of $3.97. Over the past 52 weeks, TIGR has traded in a range of $2.68-$7.07.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 117.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -15.30%. With a float of $119.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.26 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1134 workers is very important to gauge.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of UP Fintech Holding Limited is 22.42%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.27) by -$0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06 and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

The latest stats from [UP Fintech Holding Limited, TIGR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.8 million was inferior to 1.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) raw stochastic average was set at 28.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.02. The third major resistance level sits at $4.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.64.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 611.50 million has total of 153,967K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 264,490 K in contrast with the sum of 14,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 55,410 K and last quarter income was 3,340 K.