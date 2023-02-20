Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -6.81% last month.

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) stock priced at $0.65, up 3.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6826 and dropped to $0.65 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. VNTR’s price has ranged from $0.41 to $2.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 0.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 31.60%. With a float of $96.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3500 employees.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Venator Materials PLC is 14.95%, while institutional ownership is 20.10%.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.33 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.10% during the next five years compared to 4.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Venator Materials PLC’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.2 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Venator Materials PLC’s (VNTR) raw stochastic average was set at 39.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6043, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2920. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6857 in the near term. At $0.7005, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7183. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6531, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6353. The third support level lies at $0.6205 if the price breaches the second support level.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 74.23 million, the company has a total of 107,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,212 M while annual income is -77,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 506,000 K while its latest quarter income was -50,000 K.