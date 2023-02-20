VIST (Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.) dropped -3.75 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $18.00, plunging -3.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.02 and dropped to $17.15 before settling in for the closing price of $18.15. Within the past 52 weeks, VIST’s price has moved between $5.91 and $18.94.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 453.70%. With a float of $84.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.05 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.24, operating margin of +26.62, and the pretax margin is +23.42.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 31.65%.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.72) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 9.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 453.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Trading Performance Indicators

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

Looking closely at Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST), its last 5-days average volume was 0.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s (VIST) raw stochastic average was set at 86.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.23. However, in the short run, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.94. Second resistance stands at $18.42. The third major resistance level sits at $18.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.20.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.55 billion based on 88,406K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 652,190 K and income totals 50,650 K. The company made 333,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 76,660 K in sales during its previous quarter.