Volta Inc. (VLTA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 14,360 K

February 17, 2023, Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) trading session started at the price of $0.85, that was 0.41% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.856 and dropped to $0.85 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. A 52-week range for VLTA has been $0.30 – $5.65.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -315.90%. With a float of $123.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.75 million.

In an organization with 353 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -10.98, operating margin of -824.20, and the pretax margin is -855.92.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Volta Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Volta Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 26.60%.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.27) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -856.04 while generating a return on equity of -96.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -315.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Volta Inc. (VLTA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Volta Inc. (VLTA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.13 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Volta Inc.’s (VLTA) raw stochastic average was set at 40.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6440, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4148. However, in the short run, Volta Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8564. Second resistance stands at $0.8592. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8624. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8504, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8472. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8444.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Key Stats

There are 168,913K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 148.02 million. As of now, sales total 32,310 K while income totals -276,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 14,360 K while its last quarter net income were -42,530 K.