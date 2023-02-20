Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) with a beta value of 1.29 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $55.20, plunging -0.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.30 and dropped to $54.67 before settling in for the closing price of $55.25. Within the past 52 weeks, WBS’s price has moved between $40.72 and $61.81.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 88.40%. With a float of $172.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.87 million.

The firm has a total of 3245 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Webster Financial Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 947,039. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $47.35, taking the stock ownership to the 132,910 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 8,000 for $46.43, making the entire transaction worth $371,447. This insider now owns 152,910 shares in total.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.66) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.40% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.59, a number that is poised to hit 1.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Webster Financial Corporation, WBS], we can find that recorded value of 0.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, Webster Financial Corporation’s (WBS) raw stochastic average was set at 88.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.61. The third major resistance level sits at $55.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $54.03.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.52 billion based on 174,009K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,726 M and income totals 644,280 K. The company made 845,770 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 244,750 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

A major move is in the offing as Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) market cap hits 3.45 billion

Steve Mayer -
Papa John's International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $96.37, plunging -1.47% from the previous...
Read more

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 3.48% last month.

Shaun Noe -
February 17, 2023, Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) trading session started at the price of $99.04, that was -3.16% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) last year’s performance of 3.09% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
On February 17, 2023, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) opened at $42.60, lower -2.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Subscribe

 

