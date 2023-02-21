$1.28M in average volume shows that Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) is heading in the right direction

Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERA) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.76, soaring 21.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.60 and dropped to $2.63 before settling in for the closing price of $2.96. Within the past 52 weeks, SERA’s price has moved between $1.10 and $7.22.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -76.40%. With a float of $25.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.01 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 115 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -748.78, operating margin of -43164.63, and the pretax margin is -42693.90.

Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sera Prognostics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 51.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 27, was worth 2,220. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $2.22, taking the stock ownership to the 46,510 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 26, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 2,725 for $2.15, making the entire transaction worth $5,859. This insider now owns 46,510 shares in total.

Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.56) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -42693.90 while generating a return on equity of -538.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERA) Trading Performance Indicators

Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 10.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 459.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA)

Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERA) saw its 5-day average volume 15.92 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Sera Prognostics Inc.’s (SERA) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 262.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 140.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.92 in the near term. At $4.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.31. The third support level lies at $1.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 91.80 million based on 31,017K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 80 K and income totals -35,010 K. The company made 90 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,710 K in sales during its previous quarter.