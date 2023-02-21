$1.79M in average volume shows that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is heading in the right direction

On February 17, 2023, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) opened at $22.67, lower -0.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.731 and dropped to $22.42 before settling in for the closing price of $22.69. Price fluctuations for BXMT have ranged from $20.87 to $32.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 20.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -47.30% at the time writing. With a float of $168.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.62 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.64, operating margin of +73.16, and the pretax margin is +19.26.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 56.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 21,373. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 1,011 shares at a rate of $21.14, taking the stock ownership to the 167,409 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s CEO & President sold 2,299 for $23.53, making the entire transaction worth $54,095. This insider now owns 168,420 shares in total.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.72) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +18.85 while generating a return on equity of 5.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.17% during the next five years compared to -8.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.83 million, its volume of 1.84 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (BXMT) raw stochastic average was set at 30.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.73 in the near term. At $22.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.11.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) Key Stats

There are currently 172,284K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,339 M according to its annual income of 248,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 462,280 K and its income totaled -47,540 K.