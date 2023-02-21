Search
Steve Mayer
$1.80M in average volume shows that GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) is heading in the right direction

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $5.02, down -7.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.08 and dropped to $4.61 before settling in for the closing price of $5.03. Over the past 52 weeks, GRWG has traded in a range of $2.92-$10.79.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 121.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 84.40%. With a float of $57.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.85 million.

The firm has a total of 634 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of GrowGeneration Corp. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.40%.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 45.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GrowGeneration Corp.’s (GRWG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GrowGeneration Corp., GRWG], we can find that recorded value of 1.05 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, GrowGeneration Corp.’s (GRWG) raw stochastic average was set at 30.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.26. The third major resistance level sits at $5.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.02.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 306.49 million has total of 60,929K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 422,490 K in contrast with the sum of 12,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 70,850 K and last quarter income was -7,200 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

