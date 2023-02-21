Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

11.49% volatility in ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) last month: This is a red flag warning

Company News

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.21, plunging -24.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.44 and dropped to $5.8923 before settling in for the closing price of $7.98. Within the past 52 weeks, PIXY’s price has moved between $7.81 and $102.00.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 12.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -80.90%. With a float of $1.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.67 million.

In an organization with 61 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.52, operating margin of -98.29, and the pretax margin is -120.67.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Staffing & Employment Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ShiftPixy Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 956. In this transaction Director of this company sold 51 shares at a rate of $18.75, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -120.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) Trading Performance Indicators

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -145.49

Technical Analysis of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.49 million. That was better than the volume of 0.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, ShiftPixy Inc.’s (PIXY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.13. However, in the short run, ShiftPixy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.34. Second resistance stands at $10.66. The third major resistance level sits at $11.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.24.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 58.12 million based on 9,671K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 36,000 K and income totals -44,000 K. The company made 5,270 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,420 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

LSPD (Lightspeed Commerce Inc.) dropped -4.77 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Steve Mayer -
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $16.95, down -4.77% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) average volume reaches $2.76M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sana Meer -
February 17, 2023, EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) trading session started at the price of $6.40, that was 0.77% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Investors must take note of Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) performance last week, which was 0.14%.

Shaun Noe -
On February 17, 2023, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) opened at $123.93, lower -0.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.