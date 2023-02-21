11.49% volatility in ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) last month: This is a red flag warning

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.21, plunging -24.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.44 and dropped to $5.8923 before settling in for the closing price of $7.98. Within the past 52 weeks, PIXY’s price has moved between $7.81 and $102.00.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 12.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -80.90%. With a float of $1.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.67 million.

In an organization with 61 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.52, operating margin of -98.29, and the pretax margin is -120.67.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Staffing & Employment Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ShiftPixy Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 956. In this transaction Director of this company sold 51 shares at a rate of $18.75, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -120.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) Trading Performance Indicators

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -145.49

Technical Analysis of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.49 million. That was better than the volume of 0.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, ShiftPixy Inc.’s (PIXY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.13. However, in the short run, ShiftPixy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.34. Second resistance stands at $10.66. The third major resistance level sits at $11.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.24.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 58.12 million based on 9,671K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 36,000 K and income totals -44,000 K. The company made 5,270 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,420 K in sales during its previous quarter.