13.57% volatility in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) last month: This is a red flag warning

On February 17, 2023, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) opened at $0.5017, lower -1.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7999 and dropped to $0.4801 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. Price fluctuations for PT have ranged from $0.25 to $3.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 25.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 65.70% at the time writing. With a float of $6.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 124 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.41, operating margin of -39.05, and the pretax margin is -58.85.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is 6.88%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -58.72.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.43

Technical Analysis of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.56 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s (PT) raw stochastic average was set at 36.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 221.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4535, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8976. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7199 in the near term. At $0.9198, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0397. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4001, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2802. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0803.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) Key Stats

There are currently 8,677K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,270 K according to its annual income of -2,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 508,958 K and its income totaled -1,021 M.