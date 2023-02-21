Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

18.21% percent quarterly performance for On Holding AG (ONON) is not indicative of the underlying story

Markets

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $22.56, down -1.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.56 and dropped to $21.58 before settling in for the closing price of $22.16. Over the past 52 weeks, ONON has traded in a range of $15.44-$29.18.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -555.80%. With a float of $176.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1158 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.43, operating margin of -19.47, and the pretax margin is -22.02.

On Holding AG (ONON) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of On Holding AG is 37.39%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -23.49 while generating a return on equity of -30.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -555.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at On Holding AG’s (ONON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46 and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

Looking closely at On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON), its last 5-days average volume was 2.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, On Holding AG’s (ONON) raw stochastic average was set at 72.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.37. However, in the short run, On Holding AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.35. Second resistance stands at $22.94. The third major resistance level sits at $23.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.39.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.00 billion has total of 622,301K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 792,780 K in contrast with the sum of -186,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 339,530 K and last quarter income was 21,360 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.29 million

Steve Mayer -
NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $18.48, plunging -8.08% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Last month’s performance of 4.64% for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
February 17, 2023, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) trading session started at the price of $6.06, that was 0.83% jump from the session before....
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) to new highs

Sana Meer -
On February 17, 2023, HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) opened at $68.98, higher 0.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.