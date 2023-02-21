Search
Steve Mayer
34.23% percent quarterly performance for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) stock priced at $1.41, up 2.76% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.49 and dropped to $1.3542 before settling in for the closing price of $1.45. BTBT’s price has ranged from $0.53 to $4.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 91.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 34.40%. With a float of $75.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.33 million.

The firm has a total of 12 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.36, operating margin of +13.60, and the pretax margin is +9.08.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Bit Digital Inc. is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.06 while generating a return on equity of 4.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bit Digital Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 19.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bit Digital Inc., BTBT], we can find that recorded value of 2.28 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Bit Digital Inc.’s (BTBT) raw stochastic average was set at 78.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0556, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3097. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5353. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5805. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6711. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3995, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3089. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2637.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 119.60 million, the company has a total of 82,483K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 96,080 K while annual income is 4,860 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,130 K while its latest quarter income was -14,340 K.

