4.01% volatility in Caleres Inc. (CAL) last month: This is a red flag warning

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $26.14, down -0.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.165 and dropped to $25.67 before settling in for the closing price of $26.14. Over the past 52 weeks, CAL has traded in a range of $17.82-$31.13.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 1.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 129.60%. With a float of $33.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.38 million.

In an organization with 5200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.53, operating margin of +8.12, and the pretax margin is +6.81.

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Caleres Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 130,000. In this transaction Chief Sourcing Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $26.00, taking the stock ownership to the 53,498 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Executive Chair sold 1,280 for $26.19, making the entire transaction worth $33,519. This insider now owns 110,236 shares in total.

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.12) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +4.75 while generating a return on equity of 50.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 18.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Caleres Inc.’s (CAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 147.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Caleres Inc. (CAL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.84 million. That was better than the volume of 0.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Caleres Inc.’s (CAL) raw stochastic average was set at 72.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.46. However, in the short run, Caleres Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.19. Second resistance stands at $26.42. The third major resistance level sits at $26.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.20.

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 930.05 million has total of 35,616K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,778 M in contrast with the sum of 137,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 798,260 K and last quarter income was 39,250 K.