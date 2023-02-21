5.97% volatility in 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) last month: This is a red flag warning

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $50.19, up 0.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.10 and dropped to $49.55 before settling in for the closing price of $51.43. Over the past 52 weeks, TXG has traded in a range of $23.81-$86.37.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 48.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -176.30%. With a float of $71.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.77 million.

In an organization with 1243 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of 10x Genomics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 91,158. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 2,676 shares at a rate of $34.07, taking the stock ownership to the 974,926 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s insider sold 2,361 for $34.07, making the entire transaction worth $80,434. This insider now owns 217,713 shares in total.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.46) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -176.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 10x Genomics Inc.’s (TXG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.43 million. That was better than the volume of 1.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.95.

During the past 100 days, 10x Genomics Inc.’s (TXG) raw stochastic average was set at 95.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.01. However, in the short run, 10x Genomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $52.62. Second resistance stands at $53.64. The third major resistance level sits at $55.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.52.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.89 billion has total of 114,464K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 490,490 K in contrast with the sum of -58,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 131,070 K and last quarter income was -41,910 K.