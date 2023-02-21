$7.31M in average volume shows that NIKE Inc. (NKE) is heading in the right direction

February 17, 2023, NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) trading session started at the price of $123.71, that was 0.37% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $124.89 and dropped to $123.435 before settling in for the closing price of $124.38. A 52-week range for NKE has been $82.22 – $146.91.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 6.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.50%. With a float of $1.24 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.56 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 79100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.13, operating margin of +14.49, and the pretax margin is +14.21.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NIKE Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NIKE Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 69,876. In this transaction Director of this company bought 557 shares at a rate of $125.45, taking the stock ownership to the 4,062 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 06, when Company’s EVP: CHRO sold 5,000 for $124.00, making the entire transaction worth $620,000. This insider now owns 60,213 shares in total.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +12.92 while generating a return on equity of 43.11.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.77% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NIKE Inc. (NKE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIKE Inc. (NKE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.2 million, its volume of 5.22 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.02.

During the past 100 days, NIKE Inc.’s (NKE) raw stochastic average was set at 86.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $121.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $109.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $125.34 in the near term. At $125.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $126.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $123.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $122.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $122.43.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Key Stats

There are 1,550,563K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 192.86 billion. As of now, sales total 46,710 M while income totals 6,046 M. Its latest quarter income was 13,315 M while its last quarter net income were 1,331 M.