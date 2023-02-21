Search
Sana Meer
A look at FREYR Battery’s (FREY) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) stock priced at $8.78, down -0.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.885 and dropped to $8.605 before settling in for the closing price of $8.92. FREY’s price has ranged from $6.42 to $16.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.50%. With a float of $113.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 119 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of FREYR Battery is 18.68%, while institutional ownership is 43.20%.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.8 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -33.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are FREYR Battery’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.76 million, its volume of 2.23 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, FREYR Battery’s (FREY) raw stochastic average was set at 9.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.97 in the near term. At $9.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.41.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.25 billion, the company has a total of 116,705K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -93,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -93,850 K.

