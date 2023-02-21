A look at Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) stock priced at $74.15, down -0.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.53 and dropped to $73.84 before settling in for the closing price of $74.91. RIO’s price has ranged from $50.92 to $84.01 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 13.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 115.90%. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 49000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.84, operating margin of +44.89, and the pretax margin is +46.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +33.22 while generating a return on equity of 42.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 38.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rio Tinto Group’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.86

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Looking closely at Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO), its last 5-days average volume was 2.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.64.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 78.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.49. However, in the short run, Rio Tinto Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $74.70. Second resistance stands at $74.96. The third major resistance level sits at $75.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.32.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 123.96 billion, the company has a total of 1,249,655K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 63,495 M while annual income is 21,094 M.