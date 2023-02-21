A major move is in the offing as Aegon N.V. (AEG) market cap hits 11.77 billion

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.49, plunging -0.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.526 and dropped to $5.48 before settling in for the closing price of $5.53. Within the past 52 weeks, AEG’s price has moved between $3.76 and $5.89.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -0.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -45.10%. With a float of $1.78 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.03 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20000 employees.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aegon N.V. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.50% during the next five years compared to 29.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

Looking closely at Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.71 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Aegon N.V.’s (AEG) raw stochastic average was set at 90.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.76. However, in the short run, Aegon N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.53. Second resistance stands at $5.55. The third major resistance level sits at $5.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.44.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.77 billion based on 2,675,153K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 29,825 M and income totals 2,341 M. The company made 6,198 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -201,440 K in sales during its previous quarter.