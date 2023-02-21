A major move is in the offing as General Electric Company (GE) market cap hits 91.55 billion

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) stock priced at $83.59, down -1.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.82 and dropped to $82.23 before settling in for the closing price of $84.05. GE’s price has ranged from $46.77 to $84.79 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -5.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 116.30%. With a float of $1.08 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 172000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.80, operating margin of +5.23, and the pretax margin is +1.84.

General Electric Company (GE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of General Electric Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 106,895. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 1,442 shares at a rate of $74.13, taking the stock ownership to the 15,943 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Director bought 1,200 for $77.65, making the entire transaction worth $93,180. This insider now owns 5,563 shares in total.

General Electric Company (GE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.24 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.13 while generating a return on equity of 2.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.50% during the next five years compared to 16.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are General Electric Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of General Electric Company (GE)

Looking closely at General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), its last 5-days average volume was 4.84 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.93.

During the past 100 days, General Electric Company’s (GE) raw stochastic average was set at 95.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.24. However, in the short run, General Electric Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $83.83. Second resistance stands at $84.62. The third major resistance level sits at $85.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.65.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 91.55 billion, the company has a total of 1,089,286K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 76,555 M while annual income is 225,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 21,785 M while its latest quarter income was 2,221 M.