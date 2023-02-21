A major move is in the offing as Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) market cap hits 1.88 billion

February 17, 2023, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) trading session started at the price of $9.46, that was 0.11% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.48 and dropped to $9.28 before settling in for the closing price of $9.36. A 52-week range for GOGL has been $7.24 – $16.46.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -16.20%. With a float of $122.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.61 million.

The firm has a total of 37 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.87, operating margin of +36.04, and the pretax margin is +41.51.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Golden Ocean Group Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Golden Ocean Group Limited is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 31.50%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $4.36) by -$0.9. This company achieved a net margin of +41.48 while generating a return on equity of 24.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 70.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Golden Ocean Group Limited, GOGL], we can find that recorded value of 1.93 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s (GOGL) raw stochastic average was set at 79.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.58. The third major resistance level sits at $9.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.07.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Key Stats

There are 143,330K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.88 billion. As of now, sales total 1,203 M while income totals 527,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 282,050 K while its last quarter net income were 104,570 K.