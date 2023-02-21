A major move is in the offing as World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) market cap hits 6.49 billion

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $87.41, soaring 0.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.48 and dropped to $87.14 before settling in for the closing price of $87.17. Within the past 52 weeks, WWE’s price has moved between $54.66 and $93.63.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.20%. With a float of $43.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.41 million.

The firm has a total of 890 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.56, operating margin of +24.20, and the pretax margin is +20.47.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 1,000,500. In this transaction Executive Producer & Chief Glo of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $66.70, taking the stock ownership to the 271,171 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s EVP, Operations sold 9,800 for $60.14, making the entire transaction worth $589,372. This insider now owns 30,737 shares in total.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.58) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +15.14 while generating a return on equity of 43.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.40% during the next five years compared to 31.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Trading Performance Indicators

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 72.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., WWE], we can find that recorded value of 0.98 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.17.

During the past 100 days, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (WWE) raw stochastic average was set at 78.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $90.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $93.21. The third major resistance level sits at $94.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $81.91.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.49 billion based on 74,446K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,292 M and income totals 195,590 K. The company made 325,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 38,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.