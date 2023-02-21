Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 47,760 K

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) stock priced at $1.01, up 2.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.02 and dropped to $0.9911 before settling in for the closing price of $1.00. AFMD’s price has ranged from $0.99 to $5.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 44.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.90%. With a float of $137.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.34 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 187 employees.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Affimed N.V. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 66.20%.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -142.50 while generating a return on equity of -56.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Affimed N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.37 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Affimed N.V.’s (AFMD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2142, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2323. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0296 in the near term. At $1.0393, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0585. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0007, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9815. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9718.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 145.90 million, the company has a total of 123,420K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 47,760 K while annual income is -68,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,000 K while its latest quarter income was -16,610 K.