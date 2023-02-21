Search
Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) soared 16.91 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.38, soaring 16.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.28 and dropped to $2.25 before settling in for the closing price of $2.78. Within the past 52 weeks, AMAM’s price has moved between $0.38 and $5.12.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -301.70%. With a float of $5.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 81 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.55, operating margin of -101.91, and the pretax margin is -99.75.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by -$1.24. This company achieved a net margin of -100.06 while generating a return on equity of -42.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -301.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.26 and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM)

The latest stats from [Ambrx Biopharma Inc., AMAM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.96 million was superior to 2.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s (AMAM) raw stochastic average was set at 68.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 202.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 435.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.96. The third major resistance level sits at $4.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.54.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 107.41 million based on 38,618K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,460 K and income totals -68,080 K.

