American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) 20 Days SMA touches -4.49%: The odds favor the bear

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $46.85, down -4.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.00 and dropped to $43.17 before settling in for the closing price of $47.25. Over the past 52 weeks, AEL has traded in a range of $28.05-$48.37.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 10.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -34.00%. With a float of $85.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 800 employees.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 09, was worth 1,000,078. In this transaction EVP-Chief Risk Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $40.00, taking the stock ownership to the 36,439 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director sold 4,237 for $34.84, making the entire transaction worth $147,607. This insider now owns 51,003 shares in total.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.82) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +32.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.81% during the next five years compared to 36.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s (AEL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.47, a number that is poised to hit 1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

Looking closely at American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.69 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s (AEL) raw stochastic average was set at 83.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.95. However, in the short run, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.94. Second resistance stands at $48.88. The third major resistance level sits at $50.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.28.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.05 billion has total of 85,702K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,689 M in contrast with the sum of 473,990 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 491,850 K and last quarter income was 312,600 K.