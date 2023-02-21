Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) last year’s performance of 12.03% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On February 17, 2023, Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) opened at $30.39, higher 4.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.07 and dropped to $30.04 before settling in for the closing price of $30.36. Price fluctuations for COLD have ranged from $21.49 to $32.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -199.10% at the time writing. With a float of $268.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.59 million.

The firm has a total of 16275 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.51, operating margin of +3.46, and the pretax margin is -1.31.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 101,514. In this transaction EVP & Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,400 shares at a rate of $29.86, taking the stock ownership to the 36,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s insider sold 2,603 for $28.94, making the entire transaction worth $75,331. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -0.67 while generating a return on equity of -0.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -199.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.50% during the next five years compared to 8.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Americold Realty Trust Inc., COLD], we can find that recorded value of 1.5 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s (COLD) raw stochastic average was set at 94.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.35. The third major resistance level sits at $34.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.53.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) Key Stats

There are currently 269,399K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,715 M according to its annual income of -30,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 757,780 K and its income totaled -8,910 K.