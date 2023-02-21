ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) posted a -0.67% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

February 17, 2023, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) trading session started at the price of $650.75, that was -0.66% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $657.995 and dropped to $647.385 before settling in for the closing price of $656.28. A 52-week range for ASML has been $363.15 – $714.62.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 18.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1.40%. With a float of $394.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $394.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 36112 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.54, operating margin of +30.70, and the pretax margin is +30.49.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ASML Holding N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of ASML Holding N.V. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 19.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $4.45) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +26.56 while generating a return on equity of 59.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.80% during the next five years compared to 24.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.14, a number that is poised to hit 4.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 24.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

Looking closely at ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML), its last 5-days average volume was 0.88 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 19.22.

During the past 100 days, ASML Holding N.V.’s (ASML) raw stochastic average was set at 86.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $625.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $538.98. However, in the short run, ASML Holding N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $657.49. Second resistance stands at $663.05. The third major resistance level sits at $668.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $646.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $641.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $636.27.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Key Stats

There are 402,602K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 268.46 billion. As of now, sales total 22,308 M while income totals 5,926 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,566 M while its last quarter net income were 1,855 M.