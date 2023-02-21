Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) posted a 5.63% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.75, soaring 1.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.88 and dropped to $5.7031 before settling in for the closing price of $5.75. Within the past 52 weeks, BSBR’s price has moved between $4.69 and $7.63.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 0.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.70%. With a float of $3.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.44 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 51214 employees.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is 13.72%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +15.46 while generating a return on equity of 14.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.60% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)

Looking closely at Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.04 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s (BSBR) raw stochastic average was set at 68.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.72. However, in the short run, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.90. Second resistance stands at $5.98. The third major resistance level sits at $6.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.55.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 21.14 billion based on 3,733,510K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,787 M and income totals 2,877 M. The company made 6,690 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 659,060 K in sales during its previous quarter.