BlackBerry Limited (BB) average volume reaches $6.90M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) stock priced at $4.23, down -2.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.25 and dropped to $4.10 before settling in for the closing price of $4.26. BB’s price has ranged from $3.17 to $7.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -11.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 101.10%. With a float of $570.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $578.95 million.

The firm has a total of 3325 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.06, operating margin of -29.81, and the pretax margin is +2.65.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 103,417. In this transaction President of Cyber Security of this company sold 30,239 shares at a rate of $3.42, taking the stock ownership to the 76,485 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,958 for $3.32, making the entire transaction worth $29,741. This insider now owns 48,655 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 11/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.67 while generating a return on equity of 0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BlackBerry Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BlackBerry Limited, BB], we can find that recorded value of 4.27 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 46.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.32. The third major resistance level sits at $4.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.93.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.48 billion, the company has a total of 582,157K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 718,000 K while annual income is 12,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 169,000 K while its latest quarter income was -4,000 K.