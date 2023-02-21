Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) average volume reaches $1.13M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) stock priced at $37.93, down -6.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.93 and dropped to $35.695 before settling in for the closing price of $38.69. CPE’s price has ranged from $31.23 to $66.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 59.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 111.40%. With a float of $60.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 322 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.94, operating margin of +51.31, and the pretax margin is +17.86.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Callon Petroleum Company is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 86.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 368,225,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 6,500,000 shares at a rate of $56.65, taking the stock ownership to the 5,200,780 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 18, when Company’s Former 10% Owner sold 200,000 for $62.00, making the entire transaction worth $12,399,037. This insider now owns 5,935,002 shares in total.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +17.86 while generating a return on equity of 28.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 111.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 23.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Callon Petroleum Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.91, a number that is poised to hit 3.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.09 million, its volume of 1.51 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, Callon Petroleum Company’s (CPE) raw stochastic average was set at 25.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.46 in the near term. At $38.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.99.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.38 billion, the company has a total of 61,609K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,045 M while annual income is 365,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 835,880 K while its latest quarter income was 549,600 K.