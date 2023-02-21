Camden Property Trust (CPT) is expecting 5.02% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) stock priced at $119.94. During the day, the shares moved up to $120.65 and dropped to $117.72 before settling in for the closing price of $120.05. CPT’s price has ranged from $107.90 to $175.69 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 5.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 138.20%. With a float of $105.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.69, operating margin of +18.47, and the pretax margin is +46.44.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Camden Property Trust is 0.95%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 1,158,551. In this transaction EVP – Real Estate Investments of this company sold 10,292 shares at a rate of $112.57, taking the stock ownership to the 68,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,332 for $112.57, making the entire transaction worth $149,943. This insider now owns 28,110 shares in total.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +45.68 while generating a return on equity of 14.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 138.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.29% during the next five years compared to -9.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Camden Property Trust’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Looking closely at Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.71.

During the past 100 days, Camden Property Trust’s (CPT) raw stochastic average was set at 61.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $116.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $126.16. However, in the short run, Camden Property Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $121.23. Second resistance stands at $122.40. The third major resistance level sits at $124.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $118.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $116.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $115.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.22 billion, the company has a total of 106,528K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,423 M while annual income is 653,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 375,910 K while its latest quarter income was 45,710 K.