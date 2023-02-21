Can Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) hike of 1.10% in a week be considered a lucky break?

February 17, 2023, Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) trading session started at the price of $70.88, that was -0.90% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.23 and dropped to $70.80 before settling in for the closing price of $72.09. A 52-week range for APO has been $45.62 – $74.63.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 23.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 25.50%. With a float of $330.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2153 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.24, operating margin of +138.03, and the pretax margin is +135.89.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Apollo Global Management Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 2,113,101. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $70.44, taking the stock ownership to the 414,241 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 33,334 for $72.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,400,048. This insider now owns 277,076 shares in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.5) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +50.91 while generating a return on equity of 69.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.21% during the next five years compared to 28.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.65 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.36.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) raw stochastic average was set at 89.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.39.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Key Stats

There are 572,284K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 41.26 billion. As of now, sales total 10,968 M while income totals -3,213 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,842 M while its last quarter net income were 584,000 K.